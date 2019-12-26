Register
22:27 GMT +326 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The US Army awards Maryland-based company Robotic Research LLC with a $16.5 million contract for its boot-mounted GPS tracker, WarLock.

    Photo: US Army Awards $16.5 Million Contract for Boot-Mounted GPS Trackers

    Courtesy of Robotics Research LLC
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107787/32/1077873203.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/201912261077873236-photo-us-army-awards-165-million-contract-for-boot-mounted-gps-trackers/

    Robotic Research LLC, a Maryland-based company providing autonomous and robotic technologies to government agencies, recently confirmed that it was awarded a hefty $16.5 million contract by the US Army to create boot-mounted GPS trackers for service members.

    The December 19 announcement indicates that the WarLoc devices, also known as war fighter localization sensor units, will be given to “forward-deployed personnel,” and that the first shipment, which has already been delivered, will be fielded to four brigade combat teams within the US Army.

    The boot-mounted WarLoc device is intended to relay back a soldiers exact location in GPS-denied locations such as underground facilities and in areas where internet connection is weak. Without offering specifics, the company’s release explains that the technology is able to function through the use of “multiple systems.”

    “We are deeply honored at having been chosen to supply the US Army with our innovative WarLoc sensor units,” Alberto Lacaze, president of Robotic Research, said in a statement.

    “WarLoc’s small-form factor and state-of-the-art capability to provide highly accurate localization and positional information in GPS-denied environments make this device a perfect fit for America’s forces tasked with defending our freedoms on the front lines.”

    During a recent visit to the company’s Maryland base, Lacaze told reporters that the devices are even able to function in situations where an individual is attempting to block WarLoc’s connection through jamming instruments.

    It’s unclear just how the WarLoc devices will be charged in the field as soldiers carry out their mission; however, it has been reported that soldiers could also one day be able to charge the various gadgets they carry through their footsteps.

    Citing a patent from the US Army’s C5ISR Center, the Army Times recently reported that engineers were developing a shoe insole with the ability to generate enough electricity through soldiers’ footsteps to provide energy to the various tools they carry, offering a lighter alternative to batteries.
    Illustration of the US Army's patented Shoe Insole and Generator
    Courtesy of the US Army
    Illustration of the US Army's patented "Shoe Insole and Generator"

    “We embedded an energy-harvesting mechanism into a combat boot heel insole so that each time a soldier’s heel strikes, it activates a generator, which spins to produce energy,” Nathan Sharpes, a mechanical engineer with the Army’s C5ISR Center, told the TechLinkCenter.

    “We improved the mechanism by making each step feel more natural versus the slight sinking motion soldiers experienced when using our previous version. We also sped up the generator’s timing mechanism to produce energy for longer than the previous version, which is a positive direction to achieve harvester efficiency.”

    This, however, is far from the first experiment to use a soldier’s movement to create electricity. US Army developers have previously looked into using backpacks and even the motion of a service member’s legs to build power.

    Related:

    Israeli Planes Mysteriously Lose GPS Signal Around Tel Aviv’s Airport Causing Multiple Delays
    Of Course It’s Russia Again: MI6 Probes If Russia Spoofed GPS of Tanker Seized by IRGC - Reports
    Pentagon Claims Iran Uses GPS Jamming in the Gulf So It Can Lure and Seize Foreign Ships – Report
    GPS for Nuclear Holocaust: A Peek Inside the Hi-Tech ‘Brain’ of American Ballistic Missiles
    UK Should Ditch Plans for GPS to Rival Galileo as MOD System 'Already Available' Claims Scientist
    Tags:
    award, electricity supply, electricity, power, US Army, GPS Tracking, GPS, GPS
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach Delivering Babies
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach to Deliver Babies
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse