Ukraine Signs Deal with US for 2nd Batch of Javelin Systems - Deputy Defenсe Minister

"During the fourth quarter, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, thanks to pooling resources, was able to sign a contract for the second batch of anti-tank missile systems Javelin made by the United States. We are also ordering similar missile systems from our Ukrainian manufacturer", Petrenko said, as quoted by the ministry's press service.
He praised the deal as the first-ever major military contract between his and the US governments. Ukraine had to change laws on military procurement to be able to buy these portable, medium-range missiles from abroad, he said.
"We are confident that it will contribute to a major increase of defence posture of Ukraine", Petrenko said, adding he prided himself on the fact was the US saw Ukraine as a reliable partner worthy of receiving its hi-tech military technology.
Russia has repeatedly warned the global community against supplying weapons to Ukraine, saying that such actions would escalate the military conflict in the country's east. This stance has also been echoed by a number of European officials.
