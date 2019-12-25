Register
25 December 2019
    USAF RC135W Rivet Joint

    US Boosts Flights Near North Korea to 5 Per Day in Anticipation of Kim's 'Christmas Gift' – Report

    © CC BY 2.0 / Waddington Airshow 2012 / USAF - RC-135W Rivet Joint - Waddington Airshow 2012
    Military & Intelligence
    by
    After the failure of the denuclearisation talks between the US and North Korea in February, Pyongyang gave Washington a deadline until the end of 2019 to resume them with new proposals, adding that this would determine the nature of the country's "Christmas gift" to the US. The warning came as the DPRK conducted new missile tests in recent months.

    The US Air Force has recently intensified its flights in the vicinity of North Korea’s borders, as the date when the promised "Christmas gift" from the country will be revealed is drawing closer, Aircraft Spots, a Twitter account monitoring military flights, reported, citing radar data.

    The USAF has conducted six flights in three days since new aircraft arrived at the Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, which Aircraft Spots called "a beef up" allegedly linked to the DPRK's warning to the US, which is tied to progress in the denuclearisation talks.

    On 25 December alone, the aviation tracker spotted an RC-135W Rivet Joint spy plane, an RQ-4 Global Hawk drone, and an E-8 surveillance aircraft flying over the Korean Peninsula. At the same time, two RC-135S Cobra Ball reconnaissance planes were reportedly detected flying across the Japan Sea not far from North Korea’s shores.

     

    Kim Jong-un's 'Christmas Gift'

    Such flights by spy planes near the DPRK's borders could allow the US to detect and analyse possible new missile launches by the country. North Korea recently test-launched short and medium-range missiles into the Japan Sea, but promised a special "Christmas Gift" for the US, the nature of which will depend on the renewal of denuclearisation talks by the end of the year.

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    No Vase Here: Pyongyang's Christmas Gift to Trump Likely to be Halt in Nuclear Negotiations

    The last round of these talks wrapped up prematurely in Hanoi at the end of February 2019 for reasons that are still not fully clear. Trump stated that the DPRK had demanded that all international sanctions be lifted, but media reports suggest that the talks' failure could have been caused by then US National Security Adviser John Bolton's hawkish ideas for denuclearising the Korean Peninsula.

    Trump later criticised Bolton for referring to the "Libyan model" in his suggestions on denuclearisation in talks with the DPRK, but didn't explicitly blame him for the failure of the negotiations.

