Tests of Gun Mount of Russian Frigate Admiral Kasatonov Postponed Due to Storm

Artillery tests for Russia's first frigate under Project 22350, Admiral Kasatonov, have been postponed due to a storm in the Barents Sea, the press service of the Northern Fleet said on Wednesday.
"Separate episodes of the test program at this stage had to be postponed to a later date due to safety requirements. In more favourable weather conditions, the frigate’s crew will test towing and firing artillery at a coastal target", the statement said.
Nevertheless, some of the scheduled sea tests and checks have been completed.
The Project 22350 frigate is designed to perform a wide range of tasks, including the destruction of surface ships, convoys and airborne troop units; search and destruction of submarines and ground targets; and anti-aircraft, anti-submarine and anti-missile defence of ships and vessels.
