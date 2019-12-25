The complex procedure took place at an altitude of two to six thousand metres at a speed of 600 km/hour. The two aircraft approached the fuel tank separately at prearranged times.

Breathtaking footage of MiG-31BM and Su-34 jets, refuelling in the skies over Russia's Chelyabinsk Region, were published by the Zvezda broadcaster.

In the video, shot from the cockpit, the pilots from the Shagol and Kansk airbases are seen flying the aircraft to an Il-78 tanker to refuel.

The exercise involved operational and tactical aviation crews as well as the air force and air defence associations of the Central Military District.

Zvezda stated that airborne refuelling is crucial to expanding the range of warplanes.