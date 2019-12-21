Belgium's Army APCs Can Only be Driven by Shorter Soldiers After Upgrade – Reports

The Belgian Army has decided to increase the safety of its Pandur armoured vehicles. As a result of the improvements, they became so cramped that most tall soldiers would not fit in them, according to VRT, Belgium's national public-service broadcaster.

The interior of Pandur armoured cars has changed in such a way that only a driver or gunner who is not taller than 170 cm can work there - the fleet has been upgraded with a raised floor, which, the broadcaster VRT reports, "makes getting in and out very difficult".

The Belgian Army has reportedly paid 31 million euros to upgrade the APCs.

The new feature will likely create obstacles for the majority of Belgian soldiers, as Belgian men are known to be among the tallest in the world.

The army insists that the crews of armoured vehicles have always had height restrictions.

A fleet of 44 Pandur vehicles was purchased from an Austrian company in 1996.

Armoured personnel carriers did not have sufficient protection against roadside bombs and needed a second, raised floor, as well as air conditioning for hot countries.