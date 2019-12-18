Register
    US Army Waiting Aircraft

    US Air Force Sergeant Faces Discharge Over Ties to White Nationalist Group

    Military & Intelligence
    Cory Reeves, a US Air Force sergeant, may soon be discharged from the military for being affiliated with a white nationalist group.

    Reeves, who is stationed at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado, was found to be affiliated with the white nationalist organization Identity Evropa back in April, according to the Denver Post. He has since been demoted from master sergeant to technical sergeant as a result. 

    Reeves’ link to Identity Evropa was leaked after non-profit media collective Unicorn Riot published more than 770,000 messages sent between Identity Evropa members on a chat app called Discord. In the messages, Reeves was seen posting photos of himself and other group members placing stickers featuring the group’s logo under a Denver, Colorado, overpass.

    Reeves is currently facing discharge proceedings, US Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek confirmed to the Post.

    “The Air Force is committed to maintaining a culture where all Airmen feel welcome and can thrive, will hold Airmen accountable when misconduct is alleged, and will ensure Airman alleged to have committed misconduct receive their due process rights afforded by law and regulations,” Stefanek said.

    According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Identity Evropa was founded by Nathan Damigo, an Iraq War veteran who also served five years in prison until 2014 for robbing a man he believed was from Iraq. He became radicalized in prison after reading former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke’s book “My Awakening: A Path to Racial Understanding.”

    Following the Unicorn Riot Leak, Identity Evropa was rebranded as the American Identity Movement, according to the ADL.

