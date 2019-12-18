Poland to Complete Talks on Buying US F-35 Jets by January - Defence Minister

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Warsaw will complete negotiations for the acquisition of new US-made F-35 fighter jets by January, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

"I am sure that in January we will complete negotiations on the purchase of the F-35", Blaszczak said in an interview with the Polskie Radio 24 station.

The defence minister also stated that these were the most modern aircraft in the world and would give the Polish forces an advantage over their "enemies".

Blaszczak previously expressed hope that the final price would be closer to the one Belgium paid for the same number of aircraft, which was slightly over $4 billion.

In September, the US State Department approved the sale of 32 new Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets to Poland for $6.5 billion in September. The deal also included various command and control, communications, navigation, and logistics systems, and other supporting components for the fighter jets.

The consent of Congress was needed.

