India Successfully Test Fires Land Attack Version of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

New Delhi (Sputnik): In recent years, India has actively been marketing the BrahMos supersonic missile to other countries in the East Asian region. New Delhi is currently in talks with the Philippines about selling the weapons systems to Manila. India is also holding negotiations on the possible sale of missiles to Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Indian defence scientists have conducted a successful test of an advanced land-attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a base in the Indian state of Odisha’s Chandipur region. The land-attack version of the missile was test-fired from a mobile autonomous launcher at Launch Complex 3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official said on Tuesday. DRDO is charged with the military's research and development, headquartered in New Delhi.

मैं देश नहीं मिटने दूंगा,

मैं देश नहीं झुकने दूंगा।



Heartiest congratulations to scientists & technicians on successful launch of land attack version of surface-to-surface supersonic BrahMos missile from a mobile autonomous launcher at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur. pic.twitter.com/uJw33Kp21F — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 17, 2019

​

In June 2019, the DRDO had test-fired the 450-km range BrahMos, which is equipped with an upgraded guidance system and a Russian-designed seeker which gives the missile greater accuracy.

Earlier this year, Chief of BrahMos Aerospace Sudhir Mishra had said the upgraded version of the missile with enhanced ranges of up to 500 km is also ready.

Jointly developed by DRDO, India, and NPOM, Russia, the BrahMos is a universal long-range supersonic cruise missile system which can be launched from land, sea and air.

Manila and New Delhi are likely to reach a deal on the deliveries of Russian-Indian BrahMos cruise missiles to the Philippines next year.

The Philippines army has brought a mock-up of the BrahMos land-based anti-ship missile to an arms expo in Manila.

The Philippine Army in October this year activated its first land-based missile battery and aviation regiment, and the missiles are expected to enter service by 2024.