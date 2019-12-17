Russia to Test One of the Most Powerful Guns in the World - Photos

A new version of the Malka self-propelled artillery will be tested by the end of the Year, Dmitry Semizorov head of the Uralstransmash (part of the Uralvagonzavod), which manufactures the weapons, said on Monday.
"This December, we are completing a major overhaul with a deep modernisation of the gun: import substitution was carried out and new instrument systems were installed. Next year we will prepare for the serial production of these artillery systems", Semizorov said.
Модернизация одной из самых мощных пушек в мире «Малка» завершится до конца декабря 2019 года, сейчас она проходит успешные испытания на полигоне: https://t.co/CrXlcx4Ylp pic.twitter.com/ZzmtrpVb8r— IZ.RU (@izvestia_ru) December 17, 2019
The 46.5-tonnes gun is capable of using high-explosive shells, RAP ammunition, anti-concrete high explosive shells (fort busters), gas projectiles, and also nuclear-arms projectiles.
