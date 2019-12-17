First Test Batch of Russia's New Koalitsiya-SV Self-Propelled Guns Ready

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Uraltransmash plant (a subsidiary of Uralvagonzavod) has produced the first test batch of new Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery cannons, Uraltransmash Director General Dmitry Semizorov stated.

"The first test batch of the newest 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery mounts is ready for shipping", Semizorov said.

He also praised the Koalitsiya-SV as a weapon of the future.

"It is ahead of its time, so the existing models, ranging from 2S3M Akatsiya to 2S19M2 Msta-SM, will be long in demand. I believe that exactly the 2S19M1 Msta-S and the modernised 2S19M2, which has a truly huge upgrade potential, will make the basis of the fleet of artillery mounts of this class", Semizorov added.

© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov The Self-propelled Artillery Cannons (SPAC) Koalitsiya-SV and mamokhodny artillery cannons (SAU) Msta-S on the military parade devoted to the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945

Mikhail Matveevsky, the chief of the Russian Ground Forces' Rocket Troops and Artillery, said at the Army-2018 defence forum that the Koalitsiya-SV would be the first stage toward military equipment robotisation. Later in 2018, the Ground Forces chief, Oleg Salyukov, announced that the development of the Koalitsiya-SV had entered the final stage. State tests are expected to be completed in 2020.