Russian Defence Ministry Releases Video of Iskander Missile Launch

The Russian military hit a dummy enemy target some 60 kilometers away from the launch site. According to the ministry, the dummy target was successfully destroyed.
The maneuvers also included a ground operation. Troops blocked conditional attackers, suppressed 'enemy' fire and allowed a convoy loaded with a missile to break through to the launch position.
The Defence Ministry said that the exercises were conducted as part of the Iskander missile test. Some 1200 soldiers and about 300 pieces of military equipment took part in the drills.
