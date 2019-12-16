Going Full Stealth: Russian Special Forces to Receive 'Silent Death' Automatic Rifles - Reports

The Russian military previously stated that the new version of the rifle has several important features, including a brand new receiver and transparent dispenser magazine that allows soldiers to easily keep track of the number of rounds fired.

The Russian special forces will be equipped with cutting-edge automatic rifles, known as "silent death", the newspaper Izvestia reported on Monday, citing a military source.

According to the report, a new version of the ASM Val (or 6P30M) will be delivered to the 24th brigade, stationed in the city of Novosibirsk, for complete testing and after that, the weapon will enter into service.

​The ASM Val earned its name due to its extremely low sound, as its gunshots can barely be heard even just a few metres away. It features a 30-round magazine and a rail system on the dust cover and handguard. According to reports, it can easily pierce any modern body armour.

Previous versions of the rifle were used by the Soviet KGB and later by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), as well as by police forces and some special units of the Russian Army.