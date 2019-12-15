Russian Corvette Shadowing USS Ross Destroyer in Black Sea – Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia dispatched a guided missile corvette, Vyshny Volochek, to shadow a US destroyer, USS Ross, after it entered the southwestern Black Sea, the Russian military operations command said Sunday.

"Forces in the Black Sea Fleet have been designated to follow the US naval destroyer, USS Ross, after it entered the southwestern area of the Black Sea on December 15", the National Centre for State Defence Control said in a statement.

© AP Photo / Robert S. Price/U.S. Navy In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) departs Rota, Spain, on March 29, 2017.

Prior to this in October, the Russian National Centre for State Defence Control said that three vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet took the Porter destroyer of the US Navy under escort after the latter had entered the Black Sea's southern waters.

According to the centre, the escort operation was carried out by the Admiral Essen guard ship and small-size missile ships Vyshny Volochek and Orekhovo-Zuyevo.

Vyshniy Volochek is the sixth Project 21631 Buyan-M vessel, capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles. The missile ship Vyshniy Volochek was launched on 22 August 2016.