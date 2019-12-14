South Korean Air Force Video Shows F-35 Destroying Russian-Made Air Defence Systems

Earlier this week, South Korean media reported that the country’s air force expects to achieve initial operating capability for its first batch of F-35As later this month. North Korea has threatened to destroy the US-made war planes, calling their delivery to the peninsula an “extremely dangerous action.”

The Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) has released a 4:38 minute video showing off its advanced capabilities, including those of its newly obtained F-35A fighters.

Showcasing the F-35A’s stealth capabilities, the video goes on to show animated footage of the plane attacking North Korean targets, including the DPRK’s new Hwasong-14 mobile intercontinental ballistic missile launcher and what appear to be a Russian-made Pantsir-S1 short-range air defence system and 2K12 Kub mobile surface-to-air missile system.

Although the Kub is known to serve in North Korea’s air defence forces, it’s not immediately clear why animators chose to include the Pantsir-S1, since North Korea is not known to operate the air defence system at present.

First F-35As to Become Operational Next Week

Seoul received the first of its F-35A fighters in March, with 13 planes expected to be delivered before the end of the year. Another 47 F-35As are on order. The ‘A’ denotes that the planes are the F-35’s conventional takeoff and landing variant.

On Friday, The Diplomat reported, citing local media, that ROKAF expects to declare initial operating capability for its F-35As on December 17.

North Korea voiced its concerns over the delivery of F-35 fighters to the Korean peninsula in July, categorizing them as a potential ‘first strike weapon’ and promising to develop and test new “special armaments to completely destroy the lethal weapons reinforced in South Korea.”

The F-35 is a fifth-generation multi-role fighter designed and manufactured by Lockheed Martin. While boasting numerous advanced capabilities, including stealth, advanced cockpit, radar, avionics and helmet-mounted display systems, the plane has also been criticised for a plethora of design problems, glitches, and operational issues. With an estimated operational lifetime cost of $1.5 trillion, the F-35 is the most expensive weapons system in human history.