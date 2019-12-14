North Korea Conducted Another 'Important Test' at Sohae Cosmodrome - Military Academy

“On December 13, 2019, from 22.41 to 22.48 [13.41-13.48 GMT], another important test was conducted at the Sohae cosmodrome. Our defence scientists were very honoured to receive warm congratulations from the party’s central committee. The results in defence, which we achieve one by another recently, will be used to raise the reliable strategic nuclear deterrence potential of North Korea to another new level," a spokesman for the academy said in a statement published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).said about successful "important" test at Sohae, which might reportedly be a test of a solid-fuel engine for intercontinental ballistic missiles.
In November, North Korea fired two short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast, marking the fourth test of its "super-large multiple-rocket launcher." The test came as the year-end deadline set by North Korea for the US to show flexibility in the stalled denuclearisation talks is fast-approaching.
