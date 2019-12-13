Indian Border Force Shoot Alleged Pakistani Intruder

New Delhi (Sputnik): India-Pakistan cross-border fire has failed to stop since February this year when a Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber killed at least 40 Indian soldiers in Pulwama district of Kashmir. Within a fortnight, air forces of the two countries were involved in clashes and shot down each other's fighter jets.

On Friday, Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) foiled an alleged infiltration attempt. They claimed that a Pakistani intruder who was trying to sneak into Indian Territory was shot dead in Manguchak border outpost in Samba Sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Number of intruders who tried to sneak in is yet to be ascertained,” a BSF official said on Friday.

The incident took place after the BSF and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint search operation on Thursday to enhance the security setup along the Line of Control (LoC) or de-facto border due to supposed threats posed by Pakistani troops.

On Thursday, the Indian Army accused Pakistan of damaging several houses and injuring civilians in an unprovoked violation of the ceasefire by firing small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian government accused Pakistan of violating ceasefire at least 950 times since January this year.

Tensions between the two countries escalated in August when Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which had ensured a special status to Jammu And Kashmir State for decades. New Delhi has also been divided into two federally administered regions, effective 31 October.