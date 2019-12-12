Register
12:11 GMT +312 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Underwater shooting

    Submarines Beware: US Military is Trying Out High-Tech Bullets That Can Pierce Steel Underwater

    © Photo : Pfc. Levi Schultz
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107755/00/1077550099.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/201912121077550134-submarines-beware-us-military-is-trying-out-high-tech-bullets-that-can-pierce-steel-underwater/

    Deep diving might no longer be a safe way to escape gunfire, as the supercavitation technology allows projectiles to go through water easily for tens of meters.

    The US special forces are testing next-gen bullets that can shoot through water – a technology that is set to broaden the capabilities of underwater warfare and signify new problems for submarines.

    As first reported by the news magazine Defense One, the Special Operations Command has begun experimenting with the bullets from the Norway-based military contractor DSG Technologies.

    A spokesperson for the Special Operations Command confirmed to Business Insider that the bullets are undergoing tests at the Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office (CTTSO), a programme office under the Assistant Secretary of Defence. They declined to say whether they were working specifically with DSG Technologies.

    The average bullet travels through the air at around 2,500 feet (760 meters) per second. The problem is that the water is roughly 800 times as dense as the air, meaning that ordinary bullets lose momentum quickly when fired into the water.

    The technology to reduce skin friction drag and speed them up is called supercavitation. The tip of DSG’s bullet is coated in tungsten, allowing it to create a small air bubble around the bullet that decreases the water pressure and reduces the drag. The same effect has been used on torpedoes (including the Russian-built Shkval and its descendants) and propellers.

    “The reason [the bullet] does not stop in the same way as conventional ammunition does, is because the CAV-X projectile is perfectly balanced through its own rotation, and the shape helps form the perfect cavitation body around the projectile,” DSG’s chief science officer Odd Leonhardsen said of the firm’s patented technology.   

    “The only part of the projectile that will be in contact with the water to create drag/friction is the tip.”

    These bullets can be used in conventional weapons when shot into the water from above, but a gas-piston firearm would be required for underwater shooting.

    According to Defense One, tests performed by DSG show that the .50 calibre bullets can travel up to 60 meters underwater or slice through 2 centimetres of steel when fired from 17 meters away through water.

    Odd Leonhardsen told the magazine that DSG are selling to other governments, all of them either NATO allies or NATO-friendly countries, and that they are not selling to private-sector consumers.

    Tags:
    shooting, underwater
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse