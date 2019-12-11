US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Approves Sanctions Against Turkey Over Its Purchase of S-400s

Washington has repeatedly threatened to sanction Turkey over its decision to buy the Russian air defence system, and moved to halt the delivery of F-35 fighter jets to Ankara over the purchase earlier this year.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has passed the 'Promoting American National Security and Preventing the Resurgence of ISIS Act', which includes sanctions against Turkey over its decision to buy Russia's S-400 air defence system.

Senator Bob Menendez, the bill's co-sponsor and ranking committee Democrat, tweeted Wednesday that the legislation "makes clear to Turkey that its behaviour with respect to Syria is unacceptable, and its purchase of the S-400 system is untenable."

Turkey’s actions over the past year are truly beyond the pale.



This bill makes clear to #Turkey that its behavior with respect to #Syria is unacceptable, and its purchase of the S400 system is untenable. — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) 11 декабря 2019 г.

The bill's passage followed an appeal by a bipartisan group of senators including Democrat Chris Van Hollen and Republican Lindsey Graham to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this week, with the appeal urging Pompeo to punish Ankara, and suggesting that a failure to act was "sending a terrible signal to other countries that they can flout US laws without consequence."

Serdar Kilic, Turkey's ambassador to the United States, responded to Menendez's tweet, accusing the senator of "supporting a terrorist organization with the pretext of fighting another," in reference to the Syrian Kurdish militia, which Ankara classifies as terrorists.

What about your actions senator?Supporting a terrorist organization with the pretext of fighting another, calling it an ally, turning a blind eye to the miseries it inflicts on the Syrian people, trying to deprieve a NATO ally from its right to fight against terrorism. SHAME — Serdar KILIÇ (@serdarkilic9) 11 декабря 2019 г.

According to Kilic, with the sanctions bill, the US was "trying to deprive a NATO ally from its right to fight against terrorism."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW