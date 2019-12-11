Register
10:16 GMT +311 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A US soldier takes part in an exercise called Saber Junction at the military area in Hohenfels near Regensburg, southern Germany, 8 September 2014.

    US Army Plans to Conduct Its Biggest Drills in Europe Since the Cold War – Report

    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    105
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/106786/81/1067868123.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/201912111077538850-nato-us-military-war-games/

    Last week, US President Donald Trump warned that Washington will slap trade sanctions on its European allies if they're "delinquent" in their defence spending commitments to NATO.

    Next year, the US military plans to conduct its largest drills on European territory since the Cold War, Major-General Barre Seguin, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Employment, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, was cited by Reuters as saying Wednesday.

    Seguin said that during the exercises slated for April and May, about 20,000 US troops will be send to Europe and that “we have not demonstrated this ability to rapidly reinforce, from a transatlantic perspective […] for 25 years or so”.

    He insisted that holding such drills “really demonstrates transatlantic unity and the US commitment to NATO”.

    Part of the war games will be the US Army assessing its capability to transport its soldiers overseas to Belgium and the Netherlands as well as to NATO’s eastern flank through Germany and Poland, according to Seguin.

    He likened the drills to the “Return of Forces to Germany”, or “REFORGER” manoeuvres held in the 1980s. A total of 37,000 soldiers are due to take part in the upcoming war games, during which the US servicemen will join American forces stationed across Europe and militaries from 18 NATO allies before returning home.

    “We’re going into an era of strategic competition in peacetime. The alliance has reorientated,” he said without elaborating.

    Trump Threatens US’ NATO Allies With Sanctions

    The statement comes after US President Donald Trump said during a NATO summit in London last week that Washington will impose trade blocks on its European allies if they fail to fulfil their  commitments to military defence spending.

    “If something happens, we're supposed to protect them? It's not really fair. If they don't want to, I'll have to do something with respect to trade. With trade, I have all the cards,” he pointed out.

    Separately, Trump lambasted Emmanuel Macron’s “very nasty” words about NATO during his interview with The Economist last month, when the French President claimed that the alliance was "brain dead" and questioned NATO’s ability to guarantee its collective defence.

    This comes amid NATO’s plans to increase its presence in Poland and the Baltic states, including Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, to contain the so-called “Russian threat”.

    NATO has been significantly increasing its presence in Eastern Europe since the breakout of the conflict in Ukraine in 2014, using Crimea's reunification with Russia and alleged Russian interference in Ukrainian internal affairs as a pretext.

    Moscow has repeatedly expressed protest against the NATO military buildup, saying that this move will undermine regional stability and result in a new arms race.

    Related:

    NATO ‘Well Past its Sell-By Date’ As Members Quarrel, Dodge US Policy
    NATO Exists to Strictly Sell Arms, Employ Bureaucrats in Brussels - US State Senator
    NATO Fools Soldiers Into Dates Using Fake Tinder Profile During Drills Near Russian Border – Report
    Tags:
    troops, drills, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Planning the Best Trip Ever: Top 10 Fascinating Sites to Visit in 2020
    Planning the Best Trip Ever: Top 10 Fascinating Sites to Visit in 2020
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse