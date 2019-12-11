Register
10:16 GMT +311 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    F-35A

    'I Wish I Could Say More': Norway's Criticism of Multi-Billion-Dollar F-35 Blunder Top Secret

    © CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 51
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107561/25/1075612523.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/201912111077538774-i-wish-i-could-say-more-norways-criticism-of-multi-billion-dollar-f-35-blunder-top-secret/

    Following Oslo's massive defence investment, the F-35s are designed to become the new backbone of the Norwegian Armed Forces and are expected to become fully operational in 2025.

    Norway’s State Auditor General has issued criticism of the government in a report to Parliament about the new F-35 fighter jets, but the report is classified and therefore being handled as top secret.

    Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen explained that both Defence Chief Haakon Bruun-Hanssen and the Auditor General’s office agreed to keep the report’s results top secret. Neither the seriousness of the criticism, nor the degree of confidentiality will be released.

    “The audit of the fighter jets’ operating capabilities covers possible vulnerabilities in maintenance, logistics and refuelling functions, fighter jet bases and protection of our air space,” Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen told the newspaper Klassekampen. According to Bakke-Jensen, such information is of “high value” for foreign intelligence-gathering operations, and that’s why the Auditor General’s report is classified and won’t be publicly shared.

    According to Klassekampen, the secrecy was requested by Bakke-Jensen. The Auditor General’s office reportedly asked whether it could publicly issue a non-classified version of the report, but that was rejected by Bakke-Jensen on the grounds that no excerpts be taken out of the report.

    Auditor General Per-Kristian Foss admitted that this is a digression from common parliamentary practice, but stressed that the defence ministry's evaluation is that the fighter jets operative capacity be classified.

    A secret statement on the report will be delivered by Norway's defence minister and foreign minister, whereupon the committee will make a confidential recommendation to Parliament before Christmas. Even the debate on the criticism will be confidential, as will the minutes of the meeting.

    Some Norwegian MPs haven't given up on whether the measures taken regarding the auditor general's criticism will be withheld from the public as well.

    “I wish I could say more,” Freddy André Øvstegård of the Socialist Left Party told Klassekampen.

    Norway's Air Force F-35
    © CC BY 2.0 / Forsvarsdepartementet / Testflyging av første norske F-35
    Norwegian Party Leader Grills F-35 as Nation's 'Biggest Investment Blunder'
    The auditor general office has been tasked with evaluating the air force's infrastructure and its operative capacity during the transition from Norway's old F-16 jets to new F-35s. This includes maintenance procedures, logistics and supply functions, bases and their defence, command and control systems for the jets and the Defence Ministry’s own political management.

    Norway has acquired 52 F-35 fighters as a replacement for its ageing F-16 fleet, which will be phased out starting from 2019. While the total cost has been estimated at NOK 85.1 billion (over $9.2 billion), the newspaper Bergens Tidende earlier this year alleged that it could reach as much as NOK 97 billion ($10.4 billion). The fighters won't become fully operational until 2025.

    Related:

    Runaway F-35 Bill to Impair Norway's Defence Capacity - Report
    Norway Spends Thousands of Working Hours Trying to Figure Out Total F-35 Cost
    Tags:
    Frank Bakke-Jensen, Scandinavia, F-35, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Planning the Best Trip Ever: Top 10 Fascinating Sites to Visit in 2020
    Planning the Best Trip Ever: Top 10 Fascinating Sites to Visit in 2020
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse