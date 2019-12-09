'No Dragons Were Used': IDF Releases Video with 'Game of Thrones' Drills

Exact dates and a timeline for the 'Game of Thrones' drills were not disclosed. The IDF, however, posted footage late on Sunday, with compiled highlights of the drills, jokingly alluding to the popular HBO series, that "no dragons were used".
#GameOfThrones IDF style was a joint exercise of special forces from IDF commando units & Cypriot National Guard. The display of lethal & precise force showed our capabilities & readiness to meet challenges in various arenas.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 8 December 2019
Disclaimer: no dragons were used in the exercise. pic.twitter.com/6PulkzHcZS
"The Commando Brigade and the IAF are always working to practice and improve in accordance with the appropriate scenarios in joint exercises and operations, within the borders of Israel and outside of them, with the goal of being prepared for the challenges which they will be required to face in all fighting arenas", the IDF said in an earlier statement cited by The Israel National News.
Brigadier-General Yoav Amiram, commander of the Palmachim Air Force base, described the drills as "a complex exercise in challenging field and weather conditions [...] It was impressive to see the abilities to use killing and precise force far from Israel's beaches".
