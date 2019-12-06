Turkey Intends to Solve Problems With US Over S-400 Through Dialogue – Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkey intends to overcome disagreements with the United States regarding the purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defence systems through diplomatic means, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said at a press conference on Friday, stressing that Ankara has a “sovereign right” to protect itself.

“We want the differences with the United States to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and we are conducting this task within a bilateral framework. We received these weapons in order to ensure our security. This is our sovereign right and we will not reject this,” Aksoy said to reporters.

However, the minister added that Ankara was also ready to purchase US Patriot air defence systems “under favourable conditions.”

Deliveries of the latest Russian-made S-400 air defence systems, which caused a significant rift in relations between Turkey and the United States, began in July. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the S-400 will be fully operational in April 2020. Washington demanded that Turkey cancel any deliveries of the Russian-made systems over fears that they are incompatible with NATO security standards and might compromise the operation of US F-35 fighter jets. Turkey has insisted that it will continue to accept delivery of the S-400 systems.