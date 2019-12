Israel Successfully Tests New Rocket Propulsion System - Defence Ministry

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel successfully tested on Friday a new rocket propulsion system as part of country's missile defence modernization, the Israeli Defence Ministry said.

"A few minutes ago, the defence establishment conducted a test of a rocket propulsion system, from a base in central Israel. The test was pre-determined and took place according to plan," the ministry said on Twitter.

​In July, Israel and the United States held successful tests of their advanced Arrow 3 missile defence system in Alaska. The Arrow 3 weapon system, co-developed by Israel Aerospace Industries and Boeing, is in particular capable of intercepting missiles outside the atmosphere.

Israeli missile defence forces are armed with Patriot and Arrow weapon systems or previous modifications, as well as with the Iron Dome missile defence system, which is capable of intercepting short-range projectiles and rockets like Palestinian Grad or Qassam rockets.

The so-called David's Sling missile defence system is capable of intercepting missiles with a range from 70 to 300 kilometres (43-186 miles).