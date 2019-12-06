Israel Successfully Tests New Rocket Propulsion System - Defence Ministry

"A few minutes ago, the defence establishment conducted a test of a rocket propulsion system, from a base in central Israel. The test was pre-determined and took place according to plan," the ministry said on Twitter.
A few minutes ago, the defense establishment conducted a test of a rocket propulsion system, from a base in central Israel. The test was pre-determined and took place according to plan.— Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) 6 декабря 2019 г.
In July, Israel and the United States held successful tests of their advanced Arrow 3 missile defence system in Alaska. The Arrow 3 weapon system, co-developed by Israel Aerospace Industries and Boeing, is in particular capable of intercepting missiles outside the atmosphere.
The so-called David's Sling missile defence system is capable of intercepting missiles with a range from 70 to 300 kilometres (43-186 miles).
All comments
Show new comments (0)