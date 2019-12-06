Moscow Ready to Discuss Possibly Including Kinzhal, Poseidon Systems in Future START

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Moscow is prepared to discuss the possibility of including its Kinzhal hypersonic missile and Poseidon nuclear underwater drone into the future Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), but must first ask the United States some questions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday.

"Concerning our new systems, we have told Americans... that the Sarmat and Avangard [systems] will be included in the future treaty, if the deal remains intact at the moment that the systems will be put on alert... concerning Kinzhal, Burevestnik and Poseidon, we are open. We are prepared to discuss the issue, but only in the broader context of the dialogue on strategic stability, meaning we will also ask the US some questions," Ryabkov said, noting that Russia had many such questions.

His remarks come a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to extend the New START Treaty without any conditions by the year-end.

"There is another aspect of the disarmament agenda - New START. It is about to expire. All of our proposals to extend the deal are on the table. So far, we have not received any reaction from partners. In this regard, I want to reiterate Russia's position: Russia is ready to immediately, as soon as possible, right before the end of this year, without any preconditions, to extend the New START treaty," the president said.

Under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, which was signed in 2010 and is set to expire in February 2021, the United States and Russia agreed to reduce the number of strategic nuclear missiles by half and limit the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550.