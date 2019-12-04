Register
22:55 GMT +304 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) is moored pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo after completing her transit from San Diego, California. New Orleans

    US Navy Contractor Accused of Dumping Waste Into Japanese Ports, Probe Launched

    © US Navy/Kelby Sanders
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107748/57/1077485760.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/201912041077485725-us-navy-contractor-accused-of-dumping-waste-into-japanese-ports-probe-launched/

    Both the US Navy and federal authorities from the US are now investigating allegations that a Japanese contractor has been falsifying records and dumping untreated wastewater from American warships into Japanese ports for over a decade.

    Citing Navy officials, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation have joined the military service in probing Navy staff and Kanto Kosan Co. - a Japanese wastewater treatment company that services US Navy ships at ports in Kanagawa, Sasebo and Nagasaki prefectures.

    The contractor stands accused of pumping wastewater from American warships into harbors for the past decade. Federal authorities are also looking into whether the alleged actions were covered up by Kanto Kosan or not reported due to incompetence from Navy leadership stationed in Japan.

    While the Naval Criminal Investigative Service began investigating the Japanese wastewater treatment company back in March 2018, the DoJ and FBI have since been added to assist with the probe, Navy spokesman Cmndr. Clayton Doss told the outlet.

    Three ex-employees of Kanto Kosan told the WSJ that, for at least a decade, their former employer failed to adhere to the wastewater treatment guidelines laid out in its contacts with the Navy and may have also violated both US and Japanese laws through the falsification of treatment records and test samples.

    One former employee claimed Kanto Kosan staff would use a hose to dump partially-treated wastewater into the sea and sometimes sent tap water to the Navy for analysis instead of required samples of treated wastewater from US ships.

    The wastewater treatment company, however, wholeheartedly denies such dumping.

    “We have been serving the US Navy for many years. How could we do something that would damage our reputation and lead us to lose work with them?” Yuki Yamamiya, Kanto Kosan’s general manager, told the WSJ.

    “If we had done such a thing, we would have been kicked out of the base long ago,” he added in response to the employees’ allegations.

    Navy contracts with the Japanese company have totaled over $100 million since 2008, US government data obtained by the outlet showed.

    An unnamed Navy employee alleged to the WSJ that he personally flagged around 10 wrongdoings committed by the Japanese contractor over the past several years.

    Despite the investigation, officials did not express any intention of suspending contracts or severing ties with Kanto Kosan and recently renewed agreements with the company in fall 2019.

    The Japan Times reported that Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga recently commented on the matter during a press conference in Tokyo and claimed the Japanese government “will confirm the facts first and take appropriate action.”

    Related:

    Show Goes On: US Navy’s Truman Strike Group Deploys Without Aircraft Carrier
    California Eyes Building Model Town on Abandoned US Navy Munitions Bunkers
    US Navy Audit Uncovers $126 Million in Aircraft Parts Stored in Unknown Warehouse
    US Navy’s New Recovery System Completes 22 Aircraft Recoveries in 26 Minutes
    Report Warns Chinese Long-Range Anti-Ship Missiles Outclass US Navy Radars
    Tags:
    pollution, ports, US Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), investigation, probe, military contracts, treatment, falsification, wastewater, US Navy, Wall Street Journal, NCIS, Tokyo, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a ceremony at the township of Samjiyon County, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 2, 2019.
    Kim Jong-un Inaugurates North Korea's New Town of Samjiyon
    Dealing With The Donald
    Dealing With The Donald
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse