India Accuses Pakistan of 950 Instances of Cross-Border Fire in Last 90 Days

New Delhi (Sputnik): India and Pakistan have been engaged in massive cross border firing since February, after 40 Indian soldiers were killed in a terror attack on the Indian side of Kashmir. New Delhi accused Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism in Kashmir. Islamabad has categorically rejected the charge at several forums.

Indian Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said that there have been 950 incidents of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu and Kashmir region in last three months since this August.

“All violations of ceasefire and infiltration are taken up with Pakistan authorities at the appropriate level through the established mechanism of hotlines, flag meetings, Directorate General of Military Operations talks as well as diplomatic channels between the two countries”, the Indian junior minister said in the parliament on Monday.

The recent escalation of tensions between the two South Asian rivals over the disputed Kashmir have been witnessing at least 100 instances of cross-border fire per day from the Pakistani side, as per data presented by the Indian Defence Ministry on Monday. New Delhi has revoked the special status to Indian side of Kashmir, which, according to Pakistan, violates the Indian Constitution, the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir, and the Shimla Agreement between India and Pakistan.

The minister emphasised that the Indian Army has also carried out appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations. Pakistan on Sunday also alleged an unprovoked firing by the Indian side.

​In October, spokesperson of the Pakistani Armed Forces Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that the Pakistani Army had killed more than 60 Indian soldiers since 27 February during firing at the line of control - the de-facto border between the two countries.

The heavily militarised LoC divides the disputed region of Kashmir between India and Pakistan. After India revoked the special status of the Indian side of Kashmir, the contested region by both the neighbouring counties has been witnessing massive cross border firings from either side.

The crisis between the two nuclear-armed nations raised fears of an all-out war earlier this year after the air forces of the two countries launched massive attacks against each other on 27 February, with the nations shooting down a fighter jet apiece.

An Indian pilot was also captured, but was later released by Pakistan as a goodwill gesture.