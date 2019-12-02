Military Source Sheds Light on Cost and Design of New Russian Aircraft Carrier

The Russian Navy currently possesses only one heavy aircraft cruiser "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Kuznetsov" with a displacement of 58,600 tonnes.

The estimated cost of a new Russian aircraft carrier that currently exists only on paper is expected to reach 300-400 billion roubles ($4.6-6.2 billion), according to a source in the military-industrial complex.

The source noted that the sum for the warship with a displacement of 70,000 tonnes is not included in the State Armament Plan for 2018-2027.

The Navy has not decided yet what concept proposed by planning and design bureaus will form the basis for the development of the new vessel, the source added.

Russian military officials have repeatedly called for the construction and development of a new carrier. However, the decision can only be made after the current State Armament Plan is completed.