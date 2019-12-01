Paragon of Speed: Secret of the Fastest Jet in the World Revealed - Reports

The extraterrestrial-like reconnaissance aircraft was created by Lockheed's Skunk Works division back in the sixties, and retired in 1998. Only 32 planes were ever produced.

The secret behind one of the fastest jets in the world, the SR-71 Blackbird, was the design of its air inlets, specialised blog portal The Aviationist reported on Saturday. According to the portal, the aircraft managed to reach a maximum speed of Mach 3.2 due to its Pratt and Whitney J-58 turbojet engines and the air inlets, which provided more than 32,000 pounds of thrust at sea level.

"The engine made extensive use of high-temperature nickel superalloys, especially Inconel and Waspaloy, to withstand temperatures ranging from 800° F (about 430° C) in the inlet to 3200° F (1760° C) in the afterburner duct", the article said.

© AP Photo / Walt Zeboski This United State Air Force SR-71 Blackbird spy plane nears the rear of a KC-135 stratotanker while in the process of being refueled somewhere over Nevada, Friday, Jan. 26, 1990

Among other technological features, the jet also had a characteristic movable conical spike used to change the inlet's geometry. It also had forward bypass doors used to relieve the pressure, and grills on the outside of the nacelle, which were connected to the hollow body of the spike.

The SR-71 used a special fuel designed for this specific aircraft, allowing it to withstand the extreme conditions of flying at Mach 3 speeds.

The details of the J-58's design are no longer a secret, but no one has been able to replicate the technology of the engine and inlets.

Despite being retired two decades ago, the Blackbird still holds the world record for the fastest air-breathing manned aircraft, attained in 1976.