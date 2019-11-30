India successfully test fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile, Agni-III, on Saturday, which was the maiden night trial of the missile. The Agni-III, which has a range of over 1,862 miles, hit its target successfully, defence sources confirmed.
The missile is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the National Defence Ministry agency responsible for military research and development. The Agni-III missile has been in service since 2011.
Earlier this month, the DRDO also conducted a maiden night trial of the Agni-II, which is a crucial part of India's limited war strategy.
Defence sources have also confirmed that the Indian military will carry out a test of K4 submarine-launched ballistic missiles in mid-December.
The tests came against the backdrop of persistent firing at the India-Pakistan border for the last four months after New Delhi revoked the special status granted to the disputed region of Kashmir on 5 August.
