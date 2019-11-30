New Delhi (Sputnik) - India and Pakistan have conducted a series of missile tests in the past few weeks amid border escalations against the backdrop of tensions over the disputed Kashmir region.

India successfully test fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile, Agni-III, on Saturday, which was the maiden night trial of the missile. The Agni-III, which has a range of over 1,862 miles, hit its target successfully, defence sources confirmed.

The missile is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the National Defence Ministry agency responsible for military research and development. The Agni-III missile has been in service since 2011.

Earlier this month, the DRDO also conducted a maiden night trial of the Agni-II, which is a crucial part of India's limited war strategy.

Indian defence scientists conducted a series of tests of its nuclear-capable missiles, such as the Agni-II, Prithvi, and its Brahmos supersonic cruise missile, while the Pakistani military carried out tests of its Shaheen 1 and other surface-to-air ballistic missiles.

Defence sources have also confirmed that the Indian military will carry out a test of K4 submarine-launched ballistic missiles in mid-December.

The tests came against the backdrop of persistent firing at the India-Pakistan border for the last four months after New Delhi revoked the special status granted to the disputed region of Kashmir on 5 August.