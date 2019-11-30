Watch Soviet-Made Missile System Allegedly Down Apache Helicopter

A Soviet-made Osa ("Wasp", NATO reporting name SA-8 Gecko) air defence system has downed an AH-64 Apache helicopter, according to a video published on Twitter - the authenticity of which cannot be confirmed.
The incident was allegedly filmed in November during a clash on the Arabian Peninsula.
Source: AH-64 Apache was downed by SA-8 Gecko AD (unconfirmed) pic.twitter.com/vfZSyc6mmA— Last Defender (@LastDef) November 29, 2019
The 9K33 Osa, created in 1970s, is a mobile surface-to-air missile system that can hit low-altitude targets at a range of 12 kilometres (7.5 miles). It is currently operated by numerous countries - predominantly in the ex-USSR, Asia, and Latin America.
