Watch Soviet-Made Missile System Allegedly Down Apache Helicopter

The footage shows a helicopter going down in flames and leaving a thick plume of smoke behind it. Then the helicopter disappears behind some cliffs, but the distant sound of a crash can be heard during the last moments in the clip.

A Soviet-made Osa ("Wasp", NATO reporting name SA-8 Gecko) air defence system has downed an AH-64 Apache helicopter, according to a video published on Twitter - the authenticity of which cannot be confirmed.

The incident was allegedly filmed in November during a clash on the Arabian Peninsula.

Source: AH-64 Apache was downed by SA-8 Gecko AD (unconfirmed) pic.twitter.com/vfZSyc6mmA — Last Defender (@LastDef) November 29, 2019

The 9K33 Osa, created in 1970s, is a mobile surface-to-air missile system that can hit low-altitude targets at a range of 12 kilometres (7.5 miles). It is currently operated by numerous countries - predominantly in the ex-USSR, Asia, and Latin America.