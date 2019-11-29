NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference in Brussels - Video

The summit comes as NATO member countries are mired in a spending row. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged other states to raise their expenditures on security issues, stressing that numerous allies must meet the current target of 2 percent of GDP.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference in Brussels, as the alliance is preparing to celebrate its 70th anniversary next week.

He stated in his speech that NATO countries would discuss two principal questions at the upcoming summit – the breakup of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and relations with Moscow. According to Stoltenberg, there is no imminent threat to the alliance’s members from Russia, but NATO sees Moscow as a strategic challenge.

"We will … discuss Russia and the future arms control. NATO allies have been united in response to Russia’s aggressive actions … We have agreed that our response to Russia’s breach of the INF Treaty would be defensive, measured and coordinated," he said.

A summit in London will be held on 3-4 December, and numerous politicians and top military officers are expected to attend the event. The list includes US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and many others.