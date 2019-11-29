Moscow Accuses NATO of Luring Extra-Regional Nations Into Military Activities in Arctic

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO increases military and political tensions in the Arctic region through encouraging extra-regional nations to engage in military activities there, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for international Arctic cooperation, Nikolai Korchunov, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Internationalization of military activities in the Arctic region, which exacerbates due to NATO forces' stepped-up activities in the region, is becoming a more and more visible trend causing military and political tensions," Korchunov said.

He added that "extra-regional nations and countries that are uncommitted to military alliances" were being "lured into this dubious activity."

"Countries that are far from the Arctic have started including the Arctic into the area of their military activity," Korchunov specified.

The Russian official referred to the UK Defense Ministry's Arctic Strategy, released in 2018, and to the French Defense Ministry's report, justifying the country's military presence in the Arctic, which was released this fall.

In August 2018, Russian Ambassador at Large and Senior Arctic Official Vladimir Barbin pointed to NATO's ongoing military build-up in the region, citing its Trident Juncture 18 drills, the alliance’s decision to set up the new Joint Force Command for the Atlantic based in the US city of Norfolk which would be in charge of the Arctic-Atlantic zone and Washington’s efforts to re-establish its Second Fleet, mainly operating in Northern Atlantic.