Moscow Accuses NATO of Luring Extra-Regional Nations Into Military Activities in Arctic

"Internationalization of military activities in the Arctic region, which exacerbates due to NATO forces' stepped-up activities in the region, is becoming a more and more visible trend causing military and political tensions," Korchunov said.
He added that "extra-regional nations and countries that are uncommitted to military alliances" were being "lured into this dubious activity."
"Countries that are far from the Arctic have started including the Arctic into the area of their military activity," Korchunov specified.
In August 2018, Russian Ambassador at Large and Senior Arctic Official Vladimir Barbin pointed to NATO's ongoing military build-up in the region, citing its Trident Juncture 18 drills, the alliance’s decision to set up the new Joint Force Command for the Atlantic based in the US city of Norfolk which would be in charge of the Arctic-Atlantic zone and Washington’s efforts to re-establish its Second Fleet, mainly operating in Northern Atlantic.
