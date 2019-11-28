Macron Says 'Brain Death' Comment May Have Been 'Wake-Up Call' Needed by NATO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday his comments about NATO experiencing "brain death" may have been a wake-up call for the alliance.

"So maybe we needed a wake-up call to continue and I am pretty glad about it, that it was the case," Macron told a press conference, regarding his comment.

In his interview with the Economist in early November, Macron said that European countries could no longer rely on the United States to defend North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies, adding that "what we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO".

The statement made has led to a flurry of responses from allies defending NATO.

German chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, ripped Macron for his "drastic words" and argued that NATO remained a key pillar of Germany's security.

He remarked, however, that he stood by his statement.

In November 2018, Emmanuel Macron voiced an idea about creating a European Army for EU member states that could provide the bloc with protection against the United States, China, and Russia.

According to Macron, Europe will not be able to perform its role if it does not face the threat of major powers, does not act with even greater responsibility to its own defence and security, and accepts a secondary role on the world stage.