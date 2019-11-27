Register
20:15 GMT +327 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019

    Indian Minister Contradicts Its Army Chief Claiming Balakot 'Terror Camps' Reactivated in Pakistan

    © AP Photo / Aqeel Ahmed
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): On 27 February, the purported terror camp in the Balakot area of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province was bombed by Indian Air Force fighter jets in a predawn aerial strike.

    Two months after Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat claimed that the allegedly dismantled terror camp in Balakot had been reactivated, the Indian home ministry asserted that once again “attempts are being made to restart” the terror camp.

    The ministry added that the government is committed to protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

    “Inputs indicate that attempts are being made by Pakistan-based terror outfits to reactivate its camp at Balakot and restart their religious and Jihadi indoctrination courses against India,” G. Kishan Reddy, India’s Minister of State for Home Affairs said in parliament on Wednesday.

    In September, Army chief General Rawat said the alleged terror camp in Balakot had been reactivated by Pakistan “very recently”.

    The claim was immediately brushed aside by the Pakistan foreign ministry, terming it as “baseless”. The ministry accused India of making a “desperate attempt to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare” in Indian administered Kashmir.

    The 27 February Indian “surgical strike” was carried out in retaliation for a suicide attack claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists on a convoy of Indian troops in Pulwama District of Kashmir that killed 40 security personnel on 14 February.

    Relations between the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours have nosedived since then, and reached a flashpoint when India stripped the disputed Jammu and Kashmir state of its special quasi-autonomous status.

    Islamabad rejected the Indian move, calling it a direct violation of the 1972 Simla Agreement.

    Related:

    Architect of India's Airstrike Against Terrorists in Balakot, Pakistan Appointed Air Force Chief
    Balakot Airstrike Was Meant to 'Puncture Perpetrators of Terrorism', Indian Air Force Chief Says
    45-50 Suicide Bombers Being Trained at Reactivated Balakot Camp - Indian Intelligence Report
    Tags:
    Pakistan, Amit Shah, Indian Home Ministry, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Bipin Rawat, Balakot, Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse