Register
16:25 GMT +327 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A soldier looking out of the British armed reconnaissance vehicle FV107 SCIMITAR during a NATO demonstration of military vehicles and weapons in Latvia.

    NATO Faces Calls to Gun Up After Study Reveals Russia Would Defeat UK in a Potential War

    © Sputnik / Satnislav Savelyev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images//107696/80/1076968072.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/201911271077417913-nato-faces-calls-to-gun-up-after-study-reveals-russia-would-defeat-uk-in-a-potential-war/

    The report comes amid a major clash between France, the third-largest contributor to NATO, and the rest of the alliance, which erupted after President Macron publicly questioned the relevance of the organisation.

    A London-based think-tank has said that British and NATO forces would be woefully “outgunned” in a potential conflict with Russia.

    The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a leading British authority on matters of defence and security, has penned a report on the trends of fires technology and the effects of those systems on future battlefield.

    An annotation on the RUSI website posits that “the increasing density and sophistication of Russia’s Integrated Air Defence System promises to rob NATO ground forces of air support in the first weeks of any high-intensity conflict in Eastern Europe.”

    If that’s the case, NATO ground forces would need to rely on the strength of their artillery, which is currently “outgunned, outranged, and outnumbered” by Russia’s, the report suggests.

    The report is set to be published in full at a Whitehall event on Friday, 29 November. In excerpts from it published by the BBC, the think-tank warns that Britain would also be “comprehensively outgunned and outranged, leaving enemy artillery free to prosecute fire missions with impunity.”

    “This must ultimately fix and suppress British guns and manoeuvre elements, and thereby lead to the defeat of UK units in detail.”

    RUSI said this means that the government should either invest in stockpiles of precision-guided munitions or discontinue its commitments under the Oslo Convention, which prohibits the use and procurement of cluster bombs.

    The government downplays concerns

    The Defence Ministry replied to the report that Britain “does not stand alone but alongside its NATO Allies, who work closely together across air, sea, land, nuclear and cyber to deter threats and respond to crises.”

    It added that the UK’s army is “well equipped to take a leading role in countering threats and ensuring the safety and security of British people at home and abroad.”

    Funding and staff shortages

    The latest figures from the ministry show that the number of Britain’s full-time trained military personnel has fallen for nine years straight, with all branches combined showing a 7.6-percent deficit between the number of required and actually enlisted troops. A separate report by The Guardian found in August that Britain’s frontline combat units are operating at 40 percent below their optimum strength.

    The parliamentary spending watchdog found earlier this year that the Defence Ministry had a funding gap of at least $9 billion in its 10-year plan to equip the country’s armed forces, and that the shortfall could double by 2028.

    The UK still remains NATO’s top defence spender in Europe, although it is estimated to be trailing behind France in terms of total military strength.

    Around 900 British troops are stationed on rotation in Estonia and Latvia, which border Russia, and in the nearby Lithuania and Poland, as part of NATO’s eastern flank reinforcement policy, which has been roundly criticised by Russia as being detrimental to international relations.

    Emmanuel Macron – the president of NATO’s third-largest defence spender – has recently openly called the alliance’s relevance into question. In a bombastic interview, he declared that NATO is “brain dead”, citing a lack of coordination between its members, as was the case with Turkey’s October invasion in northern Syria.

    Tags:
    war, artillery, military, Russia, NATO, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse