Efforts to Resolve the S-400 Row With the US to Continue Until April - Erdogan

Earlier in the day, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said that the contract, under which Russia will deliver the second regiment of its S-400 missile systems to Turkey, is expected to be signed next year.

President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish and US officials would conduct efforts until April to resolve a dispute over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems, according to NTV media outlet.

"There is a process that is ongoing until April. Our defence and foreign ministers will carry out these efforts. We need to see where we get with these efforts," Erdogan said.

Earlier, Tayyip Erdogan met with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Washington. During the talks, Trump said that Turkey’s S-400 acquisition "creates some very serious challenges" for the US, noting that the two leaders had tasked their national security advisers with resolving the matter.

The United States has repeatedly objected to Ankara’s purchase of the S-400, saying that the weapon system is incompatible with NATO security standards and might therefore compromise the operations of new fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets.

Washington has repeatedly called upon Turkey to cancel the deal with Russia and instead purchase its own Patriot missile defense systems. In July, the US suspended Turkey's participation in the F-35 program — complete removal from the project is expected in late March 2020. The Turkish government has so far refused to succumb to Washington's pressure.