Russia, Turkey Agree on Technical Issues Regarding S-400, Discuss Financing - Rosoboronexport

Russia will give Turkey the option of purchasing a second S-400 regiment, Alexander Mikheev , director general of Rosoboroexport said.

“As for the new option, here we are talking about the second regiment set. We've transferred the technical tasks to the Turkish side for the third stage of work (the third batch of S-400 missiles),” Mikheev said.

According to him, the terms of reference provide for the technical support of the project by the Turkish side (partial localisation of the production of individual elements of the system), but it is premature to say what and in what volumes.

"It can be noted that currently, technical issues with the Turkish side have been resolved, and negotiations are underway on the financial component," Mikheev added.

This year Russia, completed a contract for the supply of four S-400 divisions to Turkey for a total price of $2.5 billion.

The S-400 deliveries, which have triggered a crisis in Turkey's relations with the United States, started in mid-July. The systems are expected to become fully operational by April 2020, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Washington believes that the S-400 is incompatible with NATO security standards. It suspended Turkey's participation in the F-35 program in July, pledging to completely remove the country from the program by late March 2020, but Turkey remains committed to purchasing the S-400 despite all threats.

