Russia to Create New Tactics for Using Robots in Urban Warfare by 2020 - Source

Russia's defence industry is developing new strategies for robots in possible urban combat, as well as in coastal warfare, a source in the sector stated on Sunday. According to the source, various facilities will offer their solutions to the Combined Arms Academy of the Armed Forces at the beginning of 2020.
The source also noted that at the moment there is no common conception of using robots in combat, so the Russian military plans to establish a compehensive strategy that can be used by the country's armed forces in the future.
The robots will be created with the help of the platform, Marker, which was revealed for the first time in mid-October 2019.
