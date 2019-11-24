Russia to Create New Tactics for Using Robots in Urban Warfare by 2020 - Source

The news comes amid recent reports about the Russian military boosting its high-tech research, and plans to create multifunctional robotic machines for elaborate combat tasks by 2025.

Russia's defence industry is developing new strategies for robots in possible urban combat, as well as in coastal warfare, a source in the sector stated on Sunday. According to the source, various facilities will offer their solutions to the Combined Arms Academy of the Armed Forces at the beginning of 2020.

© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev Uran 9 fighting multi-purpose robotics complex at the exhibition during the Robotization of the Russian Armed Forces 2nd Military & Scientific Conference at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center

The source also noted that at the moment there is no common conception of using robots in combat, so the Russian military plans to establish a compehensive strategy that can be used by the country's armed forces in the future.

The robots will be created with the help of the platform, Marker, which was revealed for the first time in mid-October 2019.