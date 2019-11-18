Roar of the Sea: India, Qatar Begin Maiden Tactical Exercise Involving Rafale, P8 Spy Plane

New Delhi (Sputnik): Named “Za'ir-Al-Bahr” or, roar of the sea, the exercise ranges from surface action to air defence, maritime surveillance and anti-terrorist operations..

Strengthening its presence in the Persian Gulf, the Indian Navy has begun its inaugural maritime tactical exercise with the Qatari naval forces.

Za'ir-Al-Bahr (roar of the sea) 2019 will strengthen cooperation and enhance interoperability between the two navies, the Indian navy claimed.

The exercise will include a three-day harbour phase and two-day Sea Phase. The P8-I Maritime Patrol Aircraft incorporates the latest technology for Maritime Surveillance. Also taking part in the exercise are India's frontline stealth frigate INS Trikand equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors.

“The Qatari Emiri Naval Forces participating in this exercise include the versatile anti-ship missile-equipped Barzan class fast attack craft along with Rafale multi-task fighter aircraft,” the Indian Navy said.

The Indian navy said the exercise would further strengthen the robust defence co-operation between the two countries, especially in the fight against terrorism and maritime piracy.

The Indian Navy cooperates with the Qatar Navy in many areas, including operational interaction, training and participation in the annual Admiral’s Cup Regatta at the Indian Naval Academy in Kerala.