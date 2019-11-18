Russia Ready to Deliver Arms to Iran After Int'l Sanctions Lifted - Defence Cooperation Body

DUBAI (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to deliver weapons to Iran but only after the international sanctions are lifted, the head of the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Monday.

"The Russian side is ready to discuss with Iran cooperation in this sphere [arms sales] on condition that practical implementation of the projects ... starts only after international restrictions are lifted," Shugayev said at the Dubai Airshow.

According to him, Iran may be interested in Russian fighters, helicopters, tanks, ships, coastal missile systems, aircraft engines and spare parts for repairing aircraft, armoured vehicles and submarines.

Meanwhile, Russia continues delivering to Iran non-offensive weapons, which is not restricted by the United Nations' sanctions, Shugayev stressed.

"We continue fulfilling contracts that do not fall under the UN sanctions, on delivering repair and diagnostic equipment, radio monitoring tools, radio reconnaissance systems and other kinds of non-offensive weapons," Shugayev specified.

Iran has been hit by UN sanctions, including those targeting the defence sector, since the mid-2000s. Restrictions were partially lifted in 2015 after Iran started cooperating with the global community on its nuclear program. However, the ban on offensive weapon deliveries to Iran will remain active until October 2020.