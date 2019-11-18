Register
11:44 GMT +318 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Test launch of the new missile defence system

    Washington Reveals ‘Casual’ Plan on USAF's New Unit Breaking Through the Russian Air Defence System

    © Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe

    In September, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow sees the Pentagon's “irresponsible” statements on developing a plan to breach the air defences of the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad as a threat.

    At a briefing in October, wing commanders who report to the USAF’s recently formed 16th unit specifically discussed “a typical Air Force challenge: how to defeat Russian integrated air defence systems (IADS),” reporter Mark Pomerleau said in a piece published by the website c4isrnet.

    According to him, the scenario comprises several stages, including the first one, which stipulates that the USAF’s 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Wing alongside Cyber Command and the National Security Agency (NSA) gathers global intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data to “know how the Russian defence systems communicate, how they’re used and where they’re located.”

    After that, the 363rd ISR Wing would deal with “how to exploit the Russian systems and how those systems can harm friendly forces”.

    It would be followed by the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, equipped with the U-2 spy plane, developing a new electronic warfare suite against IADS.

    “Another group, the 480th ISR Wing, which provides capabilities for the Air Force Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS) — a global intelligence dissemination platform — has a team dedicated solely to IADS,” Pomerleau notes.

    During the final stage, the 55th Wing responsible for airborne ISR and electronic warfare, as well as signals intelligence would help rebuild offensive, defensive and sensing capabilities which “have atrophied over the years”, according to Pomerleau who added that “on the electronic support side, the service will need help from the NSA”.

    Pomerlau cited General David Goldfein, the USAF’s Chief of Staff, as saying during the briefing that the 16th Air Force could become a de-escalation mechanism that can help prevent a potential conflict.

    “We’re prepared to fight if called upon, but we prefer not to fight. If there’s a way for de-escalation, absolutely,” Goldfein underscored.

    NATO Should Focus on Seizing Kaliningrad Within Two Weeks, US Think Tank Says

    His remarks come after Richard Hooker of the Jamestown Foundation, a US think tank, claimed in a report that during a “hypothetical” scenario of a NATO armed conflict with Russia in the Baltic Sea region, the alliance should specifically focus on seizing the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad within at least two weeks.

    “[…] It is imperative that 1) NATO forces overcome the Kaliningrad air-defence bastion within 14 days to bring the alliance’s airpower advantages into play; 2) in-place forces and rapidly arriving reinforcements hold out for 30 days; and 3) heavy reinforcements arrive in strength and enter the fight not later than 30 days after the commencement of hostilities. Today, NATO is not prepared to accomplish any of these objectives,” Hooker asserted.

    At the same time, he did not elaborate on what could provoke the armed conflict, simply claiming that Moscow has plans pertaining to the Baltic region.

    This followed reports that the Pentagon works out plans to potentially breach the Kaliningrad region's air defence.

    The outlet Breaking Defence which quoted the Commander of the US Air Forces in Europe and Africa, Gen. Jeffrey Lee Harrigian, as saying that “if that would ever come to fruition, we’d be ready to execute”.  

    Commenting on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that all Russian regions are properly protected. Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, for her part, slammed the Pentagon's plan as “irresponsible”, adding that Moscow sees it as a threat.

    Related:

    No 'Cold War' Between Russia, US Despite Tensions – Russian Deputy FM
    INF-Banned Missiles: US Stirs Up Tensions to Push Russia, China to Wall – Lawyer
    Professor on G20 Summit: US-Russia Relations Are Critical But Fundamental to Manage World Tensions
    Kremlin: US Bombers Near Russian Borders Creates Additional Tension
    Tags:
    scenario, air defence system, unit, US Air Force, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse