Several Middle Eastern Nations Interested in Russia's S-400 Systems - Russian Gov't Agency

DUBAI (Sputnik) - The S-400 systems, which entered service in 2007, replaced the Russian army's S-300 and S-200 systems and were designed to engage all types of targets, including drones and cruise missiles.

Several Middle Eastern countries have expressed interest in Russia's S-400 air defence system, a representative from Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said on Sunday.

"Several countries from the Middle East have expressed interest in the [S-400] systems. We will look into the requests made by foreign entities into these systems", company spokeswoman Maria Vorobyova said at the Dubai Airshow 2019, which started on Sunday.

"[Russia] and Saudi Arabia signed a deal in 2017 for the delivery of S-400 'Triumph' [air defence systems]. Currently, we are discussing with our partners mutually agreed-upon conditions for the deal to go into effect", Maria Vorobyeva said.

This year, Russia completed the delivery of all components of the S-400 air defence missile systems to Turkey. According to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the S-400 will be fully operational in April 2020.