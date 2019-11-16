Register
20:23 GMT +316 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman walks across a carpet with the NATO logo ahead of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018

    France Reportedly Pushing EU Away From Dependence on NATO as Macron Brands Bloc 'Brain Dead'

    © AFP 2019 / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The French president has been one of the most active supporters of closer European military integration and creating a joint European army. After pronouncing NATO “brain dead”, he is reportedly lobbying to re-write the EU Treaty in order to better protect all member states, the German outlet Welt am Sonntag reports.

    France has reportedly called on fellow EU member states to boost the bloc’s defence readiness in order to become more independent from NATO's protection and improve the so-called assistance clause, Article 42 (7) of the EU Treaty, which obliges other states to provide the utmost support in case of an attack on one of them. Welt am Sonntag reported about the bold move, citing informed EU diplomats.

    As an internal paper from Paris, said to have been discussed by EU ambassadors in Brussels twice, says, the French government, said to be pushing for the changes, allegedly insists that "the feasibility of the mutual support clause (Article 42.7) should be improved to ensure that every EU country, regardless of the size of its military or diplomatic network" can use it.

    According to Paris, the required measures are intended to provide security for countries like Sweden and Finland, which are not in NATO, as well as Cyprus, Malta, Austria, and Ireland, in case of an attack.

    NATO’s European member states should also be able to rely on support if the alliance is unable to defend them under Article 5, for example, in case of a veto by the US or Turkey.

    To improve the feasibility of the aforementioned clause, France also reportedly demands that the European External Action Service (EEAS) should be able to act as a "coordinating hub" for assistance from 26 EU countries at the request of an attacked country. The paper is also said to propose that EU states should identify gaps in so-called Tabletop Exercises (TTX), or emergency training, and "improve the readiness to act" if military or civilian help is required for a challenged country.

    The "scope of the clause must be reconsidered" and clarified, for example, if a country can rely on help in case of cyberattacks or so-called hybrid warfare. The outlet reports that France is enjoying support for this due to Finland’s EU presidency.

    According to Welt, the EEAS in Brussels is currently drafting a confidential analysis on behalf of EU states on how to improve the assistance clause. Paris allegedly wanted to put the issue on the agenda of a meeting of EU defence ministers last Tuesday, but the majority refused, citing the pending analysis and need to invite EU foreign ministers to discuss the topic.

    NATO Brain Dead?

    The report came a week after French President Emmanuel Macron called on Europeans to step up defence efforts due to no longer being able to rely on NATO.

    "What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO", Macron said, referring to a lack of coordination and US unpredictability under President Donald Trump.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected French President Emmanuel Macron’s assessment, while Foreign Minister Heiko Maas specifically warned that “it would be a mistake if we undermined NATO”.

    FILE PHOTO: French Defence Minister Florence Parly leaves the Elysee Palace following a cabinet meeting in Paris, France, October 21, 2019
    © REUTERS / Benoit Tessier
    French Defence Minister Clarifies What Macron Meant by ‘Brain Death of NATO’
    However, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, rumoured to be one of the possible candidates for the German top government post, earlier called for a "self-confident European defence union" during a keynote address to young officers of the German Armed Forces in Munich and warned Europeans against "dwarfing".

    The statement echoed calls made by Macron and Merkel last year, that the EU should have a “real European army” independent of the United States and NATO to be able to defend itself from alleged threats emanating from Washington, Beijing, and Moscow. Eventually, Berlin and Paris started to build a joint aircraft and combat system and invited other European states to join.

    Related:

    NATO Naming China the Enemy Will Lead to Consequences
    French Defence Minister Clarifies What Macron Meant by ‘Brain Death of NATO’
    Today’s NATO is ‘Shadow of Its Own Self’ - German MP
    Tags:
    military, European army, NATO, US, France, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse