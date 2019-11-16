Ankara Says It Bought Russian-Made S-400s to Use Them, not Put Aside

The delivery of the first batch of S-400s was finalised in July, while the second round of the deliveries was completed two months later.

Turkey purchased S-400 missile defence systems from Russia to make use of them, not just store them having put them aside, the head of the Turkish Defence Industry Directorate, Ismail Demir, told CNN Turk on Saturday, a few days after talks between President Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump.

Demir pointed out it would not make sense for any country to purchase such systems only to store them, but added that Turkish and US officials would attempt to tackle the issue.

He also noted that no Russian personnel is supposed to come to Turkey to operate the S-400s.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump talked mounting differences between the NATO allies, ranging from sanctions threats over Turkey's purchase of S-400s to Syria policies, while agreeing to work jointly to address the issues.

Washington and Ankara has been at odds over the latter’s purchase of the Russian-made missile defence systems, with the White House threatening sanctions over the contract.

Washington has claimed the S-400s pose a threat to its F-35 jets, that the two countries have until recently assembled in collaboration, and has suspended Turkey's involvement in the programme.

The delivery of the F-35 stealthy combat jets to Turkey was blocked by the US when Russia completed the first shipment of S-400 components in late July 2019. The second round of the deliveries was finalised in late September, ahead of schedule.