Register
22:50 GMT +315 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Video: US Army Tests Grenade-Slinging Drone

    © Skyborne Technologies
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe

    The US Army is testing a new armed hovering drone capable of being fitted with a variety of weapons, the most alarming of which is a 40-millimeter grenade launcher.

    The Pentagon has been seeking a weapon capable of flushing enemy forces out of cover positions for years, testing a variety of weapons, including other kinds of armed drones. The latest project, a three-rotor drone produced by Australian startup Skyborne Technologies, can be fitted with existing US Army weaponry, including a grenade launcher and shotgun.

    "One of the priorities, especially for the Infantry Center, is counter-defilade," Ed Davis, director of the Army Futures Command Maneuver Battle Lab at Benning, told Military.com. That means getting around an enemy hiding behind cover.

    The 14-pound Cerberus GL unmanned aerial system (UAS) has a 22-minute flight time and can be fitted with three weapon systems: a “micro-munition” that looks like a small rocket, a 12-gauge shotgun for shooting down enemy drones, or a rotating, three-round, 40-millimeter grenade launcher, capable of being loaded with the same range of grenades as handheld launchers.

    ​The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have explored similar weapons in recent years, including one that can be mounted with a machine gun or grenade launcher, with the explicit purpose of using them in urban combat.

    According to the company’s website, a unique property of the Cerberus GL that makes it more reliable than comparable systems is that the rotors can tilt, allowing the drone to aim the entire UAS at the target. This increases accuracy and decreases recoil.

    Still, firing accurately from a hovering or moving drone poses problems. “If all we do is match a soldier’s accuracy, we already have a useful fire support platform,” Skyborne wrote on its website. “Better to keep our soldiers out of harm’s way.”

    Some of the missions suggested by the website include shock tactics that force the enemy to give away their positions ahead of a ground assault; seek and destroy; counter-UAS; mine-clearing; counterterrorism ops by way of firing flash grenades through windows during a combined assault; and deployment of smoke grenades or tear gas by law enforcement faced with “an unruly crowd.”

    The Queensland-based firm received several small grants from the provincial government’s small business support program, but only managed to raise sufficient capital to develop and manufacture the Cerberus GL this past May, when it got $2.45 million from an Abu Dhabi-based investor, Airforce Technology reported at the time.

    “With the continued support from the Queensland Government, Skyborne will contribute towards the focus on strengthening Queensland’s defense and manufacturing industry,” Skyborne chief business officer and director Adrian Dudok told the outlet. “The export opportunities are endless, and we’ve received some serious interest from the US and Middle East.”

    Skyborne notes the drone has “no specific defenses” against counter-UAS systems like drone-shield or other jamming systems, aside from encrypted communications, but it adds that “it’s highly unlikely that a modern adversary of the Australian Army and its allies would a) have access to the same EW drone jamming and hijacking devices that we do and b) always have them on standby.”

    Some other options explored by the Army have included the cancelled XM25 program, a shoulder-fired weapon with programmable rounds that infantry testers nicknamed “The Punisher.” Military.com noted the weapon was expensive and complex and introduced new ammunition instead of making use of an existing system.

    Another option in the opposite direction was an attempt to mount Vietnam-era M72 Light Anti-tank Weapon (LAW) recoilless rifles onto drones. The Pentagon has huge numbers of the single-use weapons in storage, since they have no moving parts

    "We've got like 100,000 LAWs in the inventory," Davis told the outlet. "All you are trying to do is get that weapon further forward so you can shoot behind an obstacle. It worked pretty good."

    Yet another option is the loitering munition, also known as a “kamikaze drone.” So far, these weapons have been used as either suicide UAVs or as flying bombs dropped from aircraft that are capable of loitering over the battlefield for an extended period of time before falling on their targets.

    Anti-government militants in Syria have pioneered a similar weapon by attaching grenades to drones, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported. At times these weapons have been effective, but attacks against more heavily defended areas, like the Hmeymim Air Base, have been repeatedly repelled by air defenses.

    Skyborne notes that a suicide drone might not be useful for many of the missions it anticipates the Cerberus GL being used for, and would certainly be less cost-efficient than a reloadable drone.

    Related:

    UK Drones Much More Likely to Be Used to Kill Individuals Than Conventional Bombers, NGO Claims
    Media Release Alleged Video of Missile Launched to Down Drone That Violated Iranian Airspace
    US Air Force Tests ATHENA Laser Capable of Neutralizing Multiple Drone Targets
    Tags:
    Unmanned Aerial Systems, kamikaze, shotgun, US Army, grenade launcher, Drone
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 9-15 November
    This Week in Pictures: 9-15 November
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse