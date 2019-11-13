Register
23:32 GMT +313 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The aircraft carrier group of the United States Navy led by USS Harry S. Truman, front, and a ship escort are seen leaving the port of Norfolk heading for the Middle East

    USS Truman Ready for Deployment as Other Five East Coast Carriers Remain Docked

    U.S. Navy
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    After several months of electrical maintenance, the US Navy has announced repairs on the aging USS Harry S. Truman have concluded, and the carrier is expected to make a return to the seas.

    Earlier this week, the US Fleet Forces Command (USFF) issued a statement confirming the Truman has returned to “full functionality” and may shortly rejoin its carrier strike group to conduct operations.

    According to the release, “engineering analysis, coupled with inspections aboard several aircraft carriers, show that this was a localized issue,” rather than one to be worried about across the entire Nimitz-class fleet.

    “Returning HST to full functionality was a team effort with a tremendous amount of work and collaboration by [Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)], our industry partners, shipyard workers, and the crew of HST to overcome a very challenging technical issue,” NAVSEA Commander Vice Admiral Thomas Moore said in the statement, which was obtained by USNI News.

    The USFF stressed that “every effort” is being made by the US Navy to ensure the aircraft carrier and its crew are ready to deploy - however, a target date was not announced.

    Despite the carrier’s age and it being the source of “budget discussions in Washington, DC,” according to US Vice President Mike Pence, the Trump administration decided in April to forego cutting costs and reversed its previous decision to retire the Truman from service.

    A few months later, it was announced the Truman would have to undergo emergency maintenance and analysis to repair the carrier’s electrical distribution system. Due to the Truman’s docking, the Navy was forced to get creative with the carrier’s surface action group (SAG) in September before deploying it to Iceland and then the Middle East.

    At the time, US 2nd Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis claimed that even though the group would have to deploy to “multiple regions” to make up for the carrier’s unavailability, “a full-up, very capable [SAG] is going off to do the nation’s bidding in this great power competition.”

    Despite their delay in deployment, the Truman’s crew will not be required to undergo additional training, because their composite training unit exercise certification from September has not yet expired.

    Truman’s readiness comes as the rest of the Navy’s East Coast-assigned aircraft carriers are still docked at Virginia’s Naval Station Norfolk for overhauls, refuelings and repairs. Last week, Cmdr. Sarah Higgins, the spokesperson for Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, revealed the service official has “met or spoken with companies from diverse sectors offering differing perspectives” - such as Carnival Cruise Line - on how to proceed with repairs and expedite maintenance.

    Related:

    Loose Cargo Locks on US Air Force’s New Pegasus Tanker Could Take ‘Months’ to Fix
    'Dangerously Hot Days': Climate Crisis Likely to Disrupt US Military Readiness - Study
    US Air Force to Link F-22, F-35 Stealth Fighters During Invitational ‘Connect-a-Thons’
    Photos: Decommissioned US Nuclear Missile Complex on Sale for Nearly $400,000
    US Air Force on the Hunt for ‘Arsenal Plane’ to Carry Hypersonic Weapons
    Tags:
    Trump Administration, Mike Pence, aircraft carrier, US military, US Navy, USS Harry S. Truman, USS Harry S. Truman
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse