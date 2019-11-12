Top Secret US Intelligence Troops Ordered to Use Potentially Dangerous Phone App - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US Army colonel at a Texas base ordered her troops with top-secret clearances to load and use a smartphone application that could potentially endanger them by exposing their private details, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Col. Deitra Trotter, commander of Fort Hood’s 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, ordered her troops to load a new application developed for the unit into their smartphones, even though it gathered personal data on them and its developer had an overseas presence, the Washington Post reported.

The troops in the unit have top-secret clearances and some of them feared their confidential work could be accessed and exploited by hostile governments, the report said.

Many of the troops serve as interrogators, working with human intelligence sources and work in counterintelligence, the report added.