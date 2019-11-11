Register
00:04 GMT +312 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    F-35 to Space? US Air Force Looks to Connect Stealth Fighters to X-37B Spacecraft

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    232
    Subscribe

    In an effort to improve combat effectiveness, the US Air Force may embark on a new mission that would allow its F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and F-22 Raptor aircraft to share information with the top-secret X-37B space plane.

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein announced last week to attendees of the Air Force Association breakfast series that the service’s efforts to improve the transmission of information between service members and platforms may one day transcend the Earth’s bounds.

    “The most important work is to set the digital foundation — it’s a step you can’t skip,” Goldfein said Wednesday, as reported by Air Force Magazine. “If you want to get artificial intelligence, if you want to get hypersonics to work, if you want to go into defendable space, if you want to get directed energy where it needs to go, if you want to go into quantum [computing], you actually can’t skip the steps of building the digital architecture and getting the common data cloud architecture to go forward.”

    Brig. Gen. David Kumashiro, the Air Force’s director of joint force integration and deputy chief of staff for strategy, integration and requirements, expanded on the chief of staff’s comments at a DefenseOne Outlook event and noted that data transmitted via such a connection would more than likely be used to enhance the Air Force’s combat efforts and situational awareness. He also revealed which aircraft are up for initial consideration.

    “When you look at something like an X-37 or an F-35 or F-22 … as we refine these connections and we show that level of interoperability that is resilient, redundant and reliable, we will then be able to develop what that means in terms of creating an effect against the adversary," he said Thursday, reported Military.com.

    Though the X-37 program has been around since 1999, NASA handed it over to the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in 2004. Not long after the X-37A space plane completed its first captive carry flight in 2005, DARPA then transferred the project to the Air Force, which began developing the X-37B, which is the latest known variant to date.

    Though a lot of information pertaining to the X-37B spacecraft is classified, it completed its fifth Orbital Test Vehicle mission on October 27 after spending a record 780 days in orbit.

    Following its most recent landing, the space plane’s program has spent 2,865 days in orbit, according to the Air Force.

    Preston Dunlap, the Air Force’s chief architect, further explained to attendees of the DefenseOne event that communication between the X-37B and other stealth aircraft would allow the service to see “a picture for space and air and land surface and cyber.”

    "You can see a picture, you can click on the ship, see where it's been, where it's traveling, what's on the ship ... and we need to be able to get that to our warfighters in a way that's accessible,” he added.

    As the Air Force looks to incorporate space communication into its modernization efforts, China has made its own strides in developing a space plane and recently announced its spacecraft had successfully completed a wind tunnel experiment.

    It’s not known whether the Air Force’s data-sharing concept will include the US Space Force - a space warfare branch proposed under the Trump administration that is separate from the US Air Force Space Command and US Space Command.

    Related:

    Hollywood Delivers Dozens of Faux Russian T-72 Tank Kits Under US Army Contract
    Pentagon Requests $10.6 Billion in Funding for Embattled Space Development Agency
    US Air Force’s JSTARS Communications Plane Returns Home After 18-Year Qatar Deployment
    US Air Force Tests ATHENA Laser Capable of Neutralizing Multiple Drone Targets
    Videos: Two Retired US Air Force Stealth Aircraft Spotted Flying Over Nevada
    Tags:
    US military, Space Force, orbit, Earth, Space, China, US stealth fighters, stealth fighter, US Air Force, X-37B, X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-4, F-22 Raptor, F-35
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse