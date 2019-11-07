Register
12:23 GMT +307 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter performs at the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia.

    Russia to Assist India in Developing Country Specific Super Sukhoi Prototype

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): While terming India an “exclusive strategic defence partner”, Russian Defence Minister General Sergey Shoigu reaffirmed his country’s commitment to extending all possible support in enhancing India’s defence capabilities, including cooperation in advanced and cutting-edge technology.

    Russia has agreed to assist India on upgrading its formidable fleet of Su-30MKI jets with advanced weapons and avionics, which will lend the aircraft unmatched stealth features.

    As per a consensus reached at the 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) meeting, Russia will provide support in developing a prototype at a state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facility, industry sources said.

    “The Su-30 MKI upgrade programme will start soon", sources said without revealing details about the programme.

    Sputnik had reported in the recent past that the entire fleet of 272 fighter jets will be upgraded and equipped with advanced weapons systems such as the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, the R-27P high-range infrared homing system, and Russian air-to-air missiles.

    ​The 19th IRIGC-M&MTC meeting was co-chaired by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu on Wednesday.

    “The Russian defence minister underlined Moscow’s commitment to extend all possible support in enhancing India’s defence capabilities, including cooperation in advanced and cutting-edge technology", the Indian Defence Ministry said it in a statement.

    The Russian side also affirmed its readiness to operationalise the joint venture lndo-Russia Rifles Private Limited for the manufacture of world class Kalashnikov AK 203 rifles in India.

    The two countries also agreed to conclude a logistical support agreement that will provide immense help in servicing equipment at various locations in Russia.

    The much-anticipated agreement will provide immense support to the Indian Armed Forces as around 70% of equipment and platforms like warships, submarines, fighter jets, and tanks are of Russian-origin.

    “The ministers directed the respective teams to work closely for early conclusion of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Agreement on Reciprocal Logistics Support", the Indian Defence Ministry said.

    Russia has also agreed to India’s request to constitute specific working groups for after-sales support of key defence platforms. 

    Related:

    Russia Offers Joint Development of Submarine With Air-Independent Propulsion to India
    Revealed: Why India is Keen to Build its Own Version of Russia's S-400 Triumf
    India Should Seek Russia's Help to Develop Hypersonic Missile - Security Analyst
    Tags:
    Rosoboronexport, HAL, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), air-to-air missiles, Su-30MKI, Russia, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse